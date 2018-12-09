Canada
December 9, 2018 6:31 pm

CP Holiday Train rolls into Calgary in support of local food banks

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Thousands came out to watch Terri Clark, Kelly Prescott and Sierra Noble perform Christmas tunes when the CP Holiday Train rolled into Calgary on Saturday.

A A

With bright, flashing lights piercing the night, the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train made a stop in Calgary on Saturday.

Thousands took in a free show by musicians Terri Clark, Kelly Prescott and Sierra Noble after the train stopped at Anderson CTrain Station.

cp holiday train 2

Terri Clark performed when the CP Holiday Train rolled into Calgary on Saturday.

Global News
cp holiday train 6

The CP Holiday Train rolled into Calgary on Saturday with musical performances.

Global News
cp holiday train 1

The CP Holiday Train rolled into Calgary on Saturday with musical performances.

Global News
cp holiday train 5

The CP Holiday Train rolled into Calgary on Saturday with musical performances.

Global News
cp holiday train 4

The CP Holiday Train rolled into Calgary on Saturday with musical performances.

Global News
cp holiday train 7

The CP Holiday Train rolled into Calgary on Saturday with musical performances.

Global News
cp holiday train 3

Thousands turned out when the CP Holiday Train rolled into Calgary on Saturday.

Global News

On its journey across North America, the CP Holiday Train features musical performances and collects donations for local food banks. The train presented the Calgary Food Bank with a cheque for $15,000 on Saturday.

Now in its 20th year, the holiday rail journey has raised more than $14.5 million and gathered 4.3 million pounds of food for communities along routes in Canada and the United States, organizers said.

WATCH (Dec. 9, 2017): Mallory McCredie and Shawna Ogston joined Global Calgary to talk about the CP Holiday Train, which helps raise money for local food banks.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Anderson CTrain Station
Calgary Food Bank
canada train
Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Railway
Christmas
CP Holiday Train
Food Bank
Kelly Prescott
Sierra Noble
Terri Clark

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News