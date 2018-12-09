CP Holiday Train rolls into Calgary in support of local food banks

With bright, flashing lights piercing the night, the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train made a stop in Calgary on Saturday.

Thousands took in a free show by musicians Terri Clark, Kelly Prescott and Sierra Noble after the train stopped at Anderson CTrain Station.

On its journey across North America, the CP Holiday Train features musical performances and collects donations for local food banks. The train presented the Calgary Food Bank with a cheque for $15,000 on Saturday.

Now in its 20th year, the holiday rail journey has raised more than $14.5 million and gathered 4.3 million pounds of food for communities along routes in Canada and the United States, organizers said.

WATCH (Dec. 9, 2017): Mallory McCredie and Shawna Ogston joined Global Calgary to talk about the CP Holiday Train, which helps raise money for local food banks.