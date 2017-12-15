CP Holiday Train rolls into Shuswap

Hundreds were waiting for the lights, clacking wheels and celebration to arrive in Canoe, Thursday evening.

The annual event is a Christmas favourite.

The CP Holiday train made a stop in the Shuswap town on its final journey to the B.C. coast.

It all began November 25 on the Mohawk Reserve outside of Montreal.

There are two CP Holiday Trains; one that travels across Canada and one that makes its way across the northern U.S.

Along the way, the train stops in communities and offers entertainment to crowds in exchange for a donation to the local food bank.

READ MORE: CP Holiday train arrives in Calgary

In Canoe, Alan Doyle and The Beautiful Band was delivered to the celebration.

This year’s 1000-foot-long train includes a Canada 150 celebration car.

The train wraps up its journey in Port Coquitlam Sunday evening.

READ MORE: CP Holiday Train makes stop in Montreal