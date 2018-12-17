Canada
December 17, 2018 2:17 pm
Updated: December 17, 2018 2:22 pm

Calgary International Airport gears up for the busy holiday travel season

By Online journalist  Global News

Global News Morning Calgary's Doug Vaessen talks about how Calgary International Airport is getting ready for the busy holiday travel season.

Calgary International Airport is gearing up for the holiday season, with this Thursday expected to be the busiest day of the week.

In a news release, the Calgary Airport Authority (YYC) said it is expecting nearly 49,000 people to flow through the airport that day.

Dec. 27 will be the busiest day during the holiday season, with over 50,000 people expected to be coming and going, the airport authority said.

With all those people using the airport, there’s bound to be some hiccups along the way. That’s why it’s important to be ready and to plan ahead to make sure your journey is a smooth one.

The airport also has a number of services for travellers at the airport, including therapy dogs and cats.

Global News