Calgary International Airport gears up for the busy holiday travel season

Calgary International Airport is gearing up for the holiday season, with this Thursday expected to be the busiest day of the week.

In a news release, the Calgary Airport Authority (YYC) said it is expecting nearly 49,000 people to flow through the airport that day.

Dec. 27 will be the busiest day during the holiday season, with over 50,000 people expected to be coming and going, the airport authority said.

With all those people using the airport, there’s bound to be some hiccups along the way. That’s why it’s important to be ready and to plan ahead to make sure your journey is a smooth one.

Check your flight status before you go to the airport

Know what you can — cannot — bring with you on the plane. The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority has a useful online tool will tell you what’s allowed on an aircraft.

Just because cannabis is legal in Canada doesn’t mean there aren’t restrictions in place — particularly when it comes to crossing international borders. The best advice from the government is to leave your cannabis products at home if you plan to fly to another country where it’s illegal.

The airport also has a number of services for travellers at the airport, including therapy dogs and cats.

