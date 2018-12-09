Bomb squad at Calgary International Airport after suspicious package found
A A
The bomb squad was called in after a suspicious package was found at Calgary International Airport on Saturday, police said.
The package from international arrivals was reported at around 4 p.m., officers said, prompting entrances 13 to 17 to be closed.
Police said the airport is still functional and there have not been any evacuations.
The airport said it’s aware of the incident and has apologized for any disruption.
More to come…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.