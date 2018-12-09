Bomb squad at Calgary International Airport after suspicious package found

The bomb squad was called in after a suspicious package was found at Calgary International Airport on Saturday, police said.

The package from international arrivals was reported at around 4 p.m., officers said, prompting entrances 13 to 17 to be closed.

Police said the airport is still functional and there have not been any evacuations.

The airport said it’s aware of the incident and has apologized for any disruption.

We’re aware of an incident here at @fly_yyc this evening. @CalgaryPolice is investigating. We apologize for any disruption. We’ll provide more updates as they become available. — YYC (@FlyYYC) December 10, 2018

More to come…