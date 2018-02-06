CTrain evacuated as Calgary police investigate suspicious package
A Calgary CTrain that was stopped to allow police to investigate a suspicious package Tuesday afternoon is running again.
Calgary police have confirmed they did send crews to the Chinook LRT station Tuesday afternoon after reports of a suspicious package being thrown on a train leaving the downtown core.
That train made its way to the Chinook station before it was stopped and passengers evacuated “in the interest of public safety.”
At 5:13 p.m. Calgary Transit tweeted the Chinook station had been reopened, but that shuttles would continue to run to help ease the backlog created by the police incident.
At 5:20 p.m. police told Global News there was no cause for concern with regards to the package.
