February 6, 2018 6:30 pm
Updated: February 6, 2018 7:23 pm

CTrain evacuated as Calgary police investigate suspicious package

A Calgary CTrain that was stopped to allow police to investigate a suspicious package Tuesday afternoon is running again.

Calgary police have confirmed they did send crews to the Chinook LRT station Tuesday afternoon after reports of a suspicious package being thrown on a train leaving the downtown core.

That train made its way to the Chinook station before it was stopped and passengers evacuated “in the interest of public safety.”

At 5:13 p.m. Calgary Transit tweeted the Chinook station had been reopened, but that shuttles would continue to run to help ease the backlog created by the police incident.

At 5:20 p.m. police told Global News there was no cause for concern with regards to the package.

