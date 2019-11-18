Salvation Army Christmas kettles back in Liquor Marts, will have tap terminals for credit cards

Send this page to someone via email

The Salvation Army’s kettles are out in full force, as their Christmas fundraising campaign is now underway.

Captain Jamie Rands told 680 CJOB cash isn’t the only way to contribute this year.

“We’ve always accepted credit cards and that, but we’ve had to write it out,” he said. Tweet This

“We will be accepting the tap and go, and there will also be a little QR code on some of the kettle stands that you can take a picture of and send a donation directly through that as well.”

READ MORE: Salvation Army kettles barred from Manitoba Liquor Marts

The campaign, which aims to raise $385,000 locally, will also be back in Manitoba Liquor Marts after being eliminated from the stores last year.

Rands said the recent rash of Liquor Mart thefts is a concern, but it’s something the Salvation Army will manage as it comes.

“We’ve considered that,” he said. “We’re going to obviously keep the safety of our volunteers and workers paramount, so we’ll manage that as time goes through for the season.”

The kettles will be out in stores around Winnipeg until Dec. 24.

Now in its 129th year, The Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign has a $21.6 million national fundraising goal to assist millions of people living in poverty. pic.twitter.com/b7ZOUdzUKA — The Salvation Army (@salvationarmy) November 18, 2019

4:34 The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign kicks off in Winnipeg The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign kicks off in Winnipeg