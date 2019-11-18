Menu

Money

Salvation Army Christmas kettles back in Liquor Marts, will have tap terminals for credit cards

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 12:14 pm
Updated November 18, 2019 12:27 pm
The Salvation Army's kettle campaign is back until Dec. 24.
The Salvation Army's kettle campaign is back until Dec. 24. Global News / File

The Salvation Army’s kettles are out in full force, as their Christmas fundraising campaign is now underway.

Captain Jamie Rands told 680 CJOB cash isn’t the only way to contribute this year.

“We’ve always accepted credit cards and that, but we’ve had to write it out,” he said.

“We will be accepting the tap and go, and there will also be a little QR code on some of the kettle stands that you can take a picture of and send a donation directly through that as well.”

READ MORE: Salvation Army kettles barred from Manitoba Liquor Marts

The campaign, which aims to raise $385,000 locally, will also be back in Manitoba Liquor Marts after being eliminated from the stores last year.

Rands said the recent rash of Liquor Mart thefts is a concern, but it’s something the Salvation Army will manage as it comes.

“We’ve considered that,” he said. “We’re going to obviously keep the safety of our volunteers and workers paramount, so we’ll manage that as time goes through for the season.”

The kettles will be out in stores around Winnipeg until Dec. 24.

The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign kicks off in Winnipeg
The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign kicks off in Winnipeg
