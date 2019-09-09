Canpotex teams up with Saskatoon Food Bank to fight hunger

A commitment to match donations from the community will support the Saskatoon Food Bank‘s Milk for Children program.

Canpotex announced on Sept. 9 it will be donating up to $50,000 in matching donations.

READ MORE: Stanley Cup champion Jaden Schwartz asks for more bone marrow donors

The program provides a litre of milk per visit for each child aged 17 and under and for pregnant and nursing women. It provided roughly 100,000 litres of milk to food bank users in 2018.

“Last year, our fellow community members stepped forward with donations and as a result we were able to provide the full $50,000 match to the Milk for Children program, which translated into approximately 65,000 litres of milk,” Canpotex president and CEO Ken Seitz said in a press release.

“Our goal is to reach this level again this year and we encourage you to donate to this important program.”

READ MORE: Backpack giveaway helps prepare Saskatoon students

This is the third straight year Canpotex has made this commitment as part of Hunger Action Month, a national campaign to raise awareness and encourage Canadians to address hunger in their communities.

“Canpotex’s donation and vocal support of this program has not only provided important funding to a critical program, it has helped raise awareness and inspired action in our community,” food bank executive director Laurie O’Connor said in a statement.

“We invite the community to rally once again this month to take action against hunger in our community.”

Canpotex is a potash-exporting firm headquartered in Saskatoon.