Sask. dairy farmers match milk donations for Saskatoon Food Bank program

Thanks to dairy farmers, support is doubled at the Saskatoon Food Bank during the summer months.

This support means that children, as well as pregnant and nursing women, received two litres of milk each visit through the Milk for Kids program.

For the third year in a row, the food bank was able to give out twice as much milk due to SaskMilk’s commitment.

“Saskatchewan’s dairy farmers are committed to our communities and know the importance of ensuring access to milk and its nutritional benefits over the summer months, when children do not have access to school meal programs,” SaskMilk chairman Mel Foth said in a press release on Tuesday.

“We are proud to support the Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre for the third year in a row.”

The program provided over 97,600 litres of milk to Saskatoon and area community members in 2018.

According to SaskMilk, there are 165 dairy farming families in the province.

