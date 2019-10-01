Canpotex helps boost Milk for Children program at Saskatoon Food Bank

The Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre said enough money was raised during a campaign in September to provide over 73,000 litres of fresh milk to children in the community.

Canpotex had committed to matching every dollar raised, up to $50,000, for the food bank’s Milk for Children program during the Hunger Action Month challenge.

Laurie O’Connor, the food bank’s executive director, said the matching donation allowed the organization to reach its goal.

“This matching campaign has really inspired the community to get involved and give back,” O’Connor said Tuesday in a press release.

“With $105,963.81 raised, that represents 73,586 litres of fresh milk for children in our community.”

Officials said the milk program plays an important role in the overall nutrition of the community.

It provides a litre of milk for each visit to the food bank for children 17 years old and younger, along with pregnant and nursing women, the Saskatoon Food Bank said.

Roughly 100,000 litres of milk was provided to food bank users in 2018.

The Saskatoon Food Bank said it provides emergency food hampers to roughly 20,000 people each month, half who are children.

Canpotex is a jointly-owned venture between Mosaic and Nutrien. The Saskatoon-based company is one of the largest potash exporters in the world.