Teen driver dies of injuries from Saint-Alexandre car crash

Send this page to someone via email

The 16-year-old driver of a car that veered off the road in Saint-Alexandre earlier this week has died, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Quebec provincial police said on Friday that the teenager died as a result of the serious injuries he suffered following a car crash in the Montérégie region.

The teen boy had a learner’s permit and should have been accompanied by someone with a valid licence, according to police.

READ MORE: 3 teens in critical condition following South Shore car crash

Five adolescents, all aged 16 and 17, were in the vehicle on Wednesday afternoon when it skidded off Grande Ligne Road and into a ditch. The crash forced first responders to use the Jaws of Life to free the teens from the car.

Story continues below advertisement

Four of the teenagers were taken to the Montreal Children’s Hospital while another was taken to a different medical facility.

The SQ said on Friday that the passengers in the car were injured but are expected to survive.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.