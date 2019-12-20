Menu

Canada

Teen driver dies of injuries from Saint-Alexandre car crash

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 11:24 am
Updated December 20, 2019 12:20 pm
Quebec provincial police say the other occupants of the car, who were also injured in the crash, are expected to survive.
The 16-year-old driver of a car that veered off the road in Saint-Alexandre earlier this week has died, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Quebec provincial police said on Friday that the teenager died as a result of the serious injuries he suffered following a car crash in the Montérégie region.

The teen boy had a learner’s permit and should have been accompanied by someone with a valid licence, according to police.

Five adolescents, all aged 16 and 17, were in the vehicle on Wednesday afternoon when it skidded off Grande Ligne Road and into a ditch. The crash forced first responders to use the Jaws of Life to free the teens from the car.

Four of the teenagers were taken to the Montreal Children’s Hospital while another was taken to a different medical facility.

The SQ said on Friday that the passengers in the car were injured but are expected to survive.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

