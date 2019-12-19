Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Ebola

Advertisement
Health

Pharmaceutical company Merck receives FDA approval for Ebola vaccine

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 19, 2019 10:59 pm
Developing a vaccine for the Ebola virus
WATCH: (From September 2019) Developing a vaccine for the Ebola virus

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it approved drugmaker Merck & Co’s Ebola vaccine Ervebo, making it the first FDA-authorized vaccine against the deadly virus.

READ MORE: 4 Ebola response workers killed in eastern Congo ambush attack

The vaccine was used by the World Health Organization and Democratic Republic of the Congo as an investigational vaccine to help reduce Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreaks in few West African countries from 2014 to 2016.

The Ebola virus, which causes haemorrhagic fever and spreads from person to person through direct contact with body fluids, has killed more than 2,100 people in Congo since the middle of the year, making it the second-largest Ebola outbreak in history.

World Health Organization chief says four killed in attacks on Ebola centres in Congo
World Health Organization chief says four killed in attacks on Ebola centres in Congo

The vaccine, which is administered as a single-dose injection, will help to prevent EVD caused by Zaire ebolavirus in patients aged 18 years and older, the regulator said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: World conflicts increase risk of infectious diseases killing millions: panel

Merck welcomed the FDA’s decision, describing it as an important milestone in the fight against the deadly virus.

In November, Merck received approval from the European Commission to market Ervebo, less than a month after a European medicines panel backed the first-ever vaccine against the virus.

Misinformation biggest hindrance to combating Ebola outbreak: UN
Misinformation biggest hindrance to combating Ebola outbreak: UN
© 2019 Reuters
EbolaEbola OutbreakVaccinesFDAebola vaccineMerckebola vaccine approved by FDAerveboervebo ebola vaccineFDA approval ebola vaccinemerck ebola vaccine
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.