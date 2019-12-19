Menu

Crime

2 arrested after crystal meth, ecstasy, fentanyl seized during Bancroft traffic stop: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 4:12 pm
OPP arrested 2 people in Bancroft after seized drugs and weapons from a vehicle.
OPP arrested 2 people in Bancroft after seized drugs and weapons from a vehicle. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two people face drug- and weapons-related charges following a traffic stop in Bancroft earlier this month.

Bancroft OPP say on Dec. 12 around 9:20 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Station Street in the Town of Bancroft.

Investigators seized crystal methamphetamine, ecstasy and fentanyl, as well as drug-related materials and prohibited weapons.

READ MORE: Bancroft man charged with assault with a weapon

The driver and a passenger were both arrested at the scene.

Judaah McAlpine, 18, Carlow-Mayo Township has been charged with:

  • Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Possession of break and enter tools

Richard Demers, 32, of Bancroft has been charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance
  • Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Possession of break and enter tools
  • Failure to comply with probation
  • Impaired operation of a motor vehicle
  • Driving while suspended

Both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Jan. 21.

28 suspected opioid overdose deaths in Peterborough in 2019
