2 arrested after crystal meth, ecstasy, fentanyl seized during Bancroft traffic stop: OPP

Two people face drug- and weapons-related charges following a traffic stop in Bancroft earlier this month.
Bancroft OPP say on Dec. 12 around 9:20 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Station Street in the Town of Bancroft.
Investigators seized crystal methamphetamine, ecstasy and fentanyl, as well as drug-related materials and prohibited weapons.
The driver and a passenger were both arrested at the scene.
Judaah McAlpine, 18, Carlow-Mayo Township has been charged with:
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a Schedule I substance
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Possession of break and enter tools
Richard Demers, 32, of Bancroft has been charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a Schedule I substance
- Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon
- Possession of break and enter tools
- Failure to comply with probation
- Impaired operation of a motor vehicle
- Driving while suspended
Both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Jan. 21.
