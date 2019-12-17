Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Bancroft man charged with assault with a weapon

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 2:24 pm
Police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man in relation to an alleged assault in November.
Police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man in relation to an alleged assault in November. Global News File

Bancroft OPP have laid charges against a man following an alleged assault on Nov. 28, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the alleged assault happened on Hastings Street North, and police officers received the report the next day.

READ MORE: Man charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement in connection with 4 incidents beginning in 2015

Miguel Olszewski, 22, of Bancroft, has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 28, 2020. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the assault or the weapon used.

Harvey Weinstein says he feels ‘like the forgotten man’ in new interview
Harvey Weinstein says he feels ‘like the forgotten man’ in new interview

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPAssaultOntario Provincial PolicePeterboroughassault with a weaponBancroftAssault Causing Bodily Harmalleged assaultBancroft OPPBancroft crimeHastings Street North
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.