Bancroft man charged with assault with a weapon

Bancroft OPP have laid charges against a man following an alleged assault on Nov. 28, police said on Tuesday.
According to police, the alleged assault happened on Hastings Street North, and police officers received the report the next day.
Miguel Olszewski, 22, of Bancroft, has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 28, 2020. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the assault or the weapon used.
