Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Consumer watchdog warns social media influencers to disclose paid posts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2019 1:25 pm
Updated December 19, 2019 1:36 pm
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, a Facebook app is shown on a smartphone in Miami. The Competition Bureau is calling for transparency in social media "influencer" marketing.
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, a Facebook app is shown on a smartphone in Miami. The Competition Bureau is calling for transparency in social media "influencer" marketing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Canada’s competition watchdog says it wants consumers to be told when advertisers have a close relationship with the people who praise their products through social media accounts.

READ MORE: Elections Canada paid ‘influencers’ $325K — but won’t ask for the money back

 

The Competition Bureau says it has sent letters to nearly 100 brands and agencies involved in what’s called “influencer marketing.”

Some of the biggest social media influencers are global celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West, but even lesser-known people with a Facebook, Twitter or Instagram following can receive free products to promote or, in some cases, a fee.

Targeting consumers with holiday marketing techniques
Targeting consumers with holiday marketing techniques

The federal competition agency says influencers should clearly disclose what they’ve received from the brand or marketing agency and base any reviews or testimonials on their personal experience.

Story continues below advertisement

The Competition Bureau also warns that businesses that are marketing products or services through influencers could violate rules against sales or misleading content.

READ MORE: Inside the ‘Wild West’ of social media ‘influencer’ marketing

 

The bureau’s commissioner, Matthew Boswell, says consumers must be able to know if opinions expressed by influencers are independent or an advertisement.

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Social MediaInstagramCompetition BureauInfluencersSocial media influencersSocial Media Advertising
Bookmark'd newsletter Bookmark'd newsletter

Stay in the know

Subscribe to Bookmark'd and get the top lifestyle stories of the week delivered straight to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.