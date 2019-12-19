Toronto police attach bells to wallets in bid to prevent distraction thefts during holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police were handing out bells to Christmas shoppers at Scarborough’s Eglinton Square Mall Thursday morning in a bid to help prevent distraction thefts this holiday season.

Police said they primarily targeted older women for the initiative, who they call “some of the most vulnerable” when it comes to theft.

“We attach these bells to ladies’ wallets and the idea is if someone dips into their purse in an attempt to grab the wallet, hopefully it will jingle and grab their attention,” said Const. Mark McCabe, a crime prevention officer with the Toronto Police Service.

McCabe said while wallet thefts are an issue throughout the year, the weeks leading up to the holiday season are of particular concern.

“The malls are busier, the grocery stores are busier, so it’s very easy to get distracted,” he said.

2019 marks the third year Operation Jingle is taking place in 41 Division.

And it’s not only older women who should be paying extra attention while shopping, McCabe said.

“It could happen to anybody,” he said.

Louann Caldwell placed one of the bells on her wallet.

“I know that a lot of times the thieves work in groups and one distracts you, the other one puts their hand into your purse,” she said.

“So at least with this you know to turn around quickly and find out what’s going on.”

Maureen Neeson agrees.

“That gives me peace of mind,” she said.

“I think it’s a great idea.”