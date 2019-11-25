Pedestrian safety program targeting Toronto seniors faces online backlash

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian safety program meant to help seniors by giving them reflective armbands is facing backlash from many social media users online.

As part of Toronto’s Vision Zero initiative, an event was held on Saturday at Woodside Square shopping mall in Scarborough. The event was intended to educate seniors about being visible when they are out on the streets.

A Twitter post by Scarborough North Coun. Cynthia Lai shows a number of seniors and police officers gathered at the event as well as bright red-and-yellow reflective armbands being given out.

However, many took to Twitter to voice their concerns and frustrations, with some even calling the event “victim-blaming.”

“You do not support #VisionZero, @cynthiaToronto. If you did, you would not be opposing lower speed limits in your ward or supporting victim blaming exercises as this one. #shame #TOpoli,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another person wrote about their own personal experience with reflective clothing, saying: “When a driver hit me with their car (and ran), I was riding in the bike lane, wearing neon yellow and a reflective backpack, with flashing lights, in broad daylight. I know dozens of others with similar stories. Visibility is not the problem.”

However, some defended the initiative, saying every road user, including vulnerable pedestrians like seniors, should be educated about road safety.

“Educating the most vulnerable populations about safety is not victim-blaming. It’s an essential part of a comprehensive safety strategy,” wrote another Twitter user.

The mayor’s office responded to the backlash.

“Mayor John Tory wants to see any and all effective measures taken to eliminate preventable deaths and injuries on our roadways,” Don Peat, a spokesperson for Tory, said.

“The City of Toronto is absolutely focused on saving lives by working non-stop to eliminate pedestrian and cyclist collisions. The mayor has repeatedly stressed that everyone must do their part to stop these preventable deaths and injuries but that the primary onus rests with drivers in powerful steel vehicles.”

