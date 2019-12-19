Ruth Wilson reportedly quit ‘The Affair’ over nudity, sex scenes

NOTE: This article contains graphic, sexual language that some readers may find offensive and disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

A new report is offering insight into why actor Ruth Wilson abruptly left the television drama The Affair in summer 2018.

According to a story from The Hollywood Reporter (THR) published on Monday, sources claim Wilson objected to filming frequent nude scenes on the show, including some situations in which those sources say it seemed unnecessary for her to be naked.

In 2018, Wilson told the New York Times her departure wasn’t about “pay parity” or “taking other jobs,” but she hinted that “there is a much bigger story.”

Wilson also previously said she was “not allowed” to speak about the reasons she left the show.

In the new THR report, it is alleged that showrunner Sarah Treem praised the appearance of female actors, including Wilson, in a way that was perceived as inappropriate.

Treem would allegedly say things like “you look beautiful” or “everyone is waiting for you,” which a source told THR sounded like “things you would think would be coming out of a man’s mouth from the 1950s … the environment was very toxic.”

Treem would also allegedly “try to cajole actors to get naked even if they were uncomfortable or not contractually obligated to,” according to THR.

The insider told THR that footage of sex scenes being filmed was visible on monitors for multiple parties to watch, which allegedly led to an incident in which that footage was able to be viewed by someone not involved with the production of the show.

According to THR, a source also claimed they overheard Wilson mentioning a male costar on set and asked: “Why do you need to see me and not more of him?”

In its report, THR detailed a dinner attended by Girls creator Lena Dunham, The Affair executive producer Jeffrey Reiner and others.

Producer Jenni Konner, who was also at the dinner, described the events that took place on her and Dunham’s website Lenny Letter, a now-defunct weekly online feminist newsletter. Lenny Letter was shut down in October 2018.

According to THR, Konner’s post recalled that “a producer/director” on “another TV show that shoots nearby” spoke to Dunham and praised her for being so comfortable with shooting scenes that involved nudity.

Reiner allegedly showed Dunham a graphic image and tried to get her to have Wilson “show her tits, or at least some vag” on the show, THR reports.

Dunham and Konner did not respond to THR’s requests for comment, while the outlet said Reiner declined to comment.

However, Cleta Ellington, a longtime associate of Reiner’s and an assistant director on the show, denied that version of events.

“While this quick, funny conversation took a few explicit twists and turns, Lena was the provocateur in the conversation,” said Ellington.

“Yes, we did discuss nudity, body doubles, the ins and outs of filming sex scenes, what the various networks expected, and even shared a nude picture of male genitalia after Lena accused The Affair of not showing equal male nudity,” she added. “But our candid conversation did not once ever pause in discomfort. I feel the Lenny Letter, which inexplicably erased me from the conversation, was a clickbait smear against a trusted colleague.”

Treem reportedly flew out to set within a matter of days after hearing about the alleged encounter with Reiner, Dunham and The Affair cast and crew.

Insiders told THR there were no repercussions at first, but one source said: “The initial reaction from Sarah, which was then supported by Showtime, was to rally the troops around the director.”

In the wake of Konner’s Lenny Letter, Reiner reportedly met with human resources two weeks after the alleged conversation with Dunham. Sources told THR there was no action taken at the time.

Shortly after the Lenny Letter was published, Treem sent a cast- and crew-wide email about sexual harassment without addressing the specific incident.

“In conversations with Jeff [Reiner] and Michele [Giordano, a co-executive producer], we on the management side of this ship just want to state what should be obvious: We have a zero tolerance policy on sexual harassment and assault,” she wrote in the email, obtained by THR. “This is a sexy industry and we are creating a show with a lot of sexual content … But we want to keep that sexy, sexy stuff onscreen. Offscreen, we want to make sure you feel safe and protected while you’re working with us.”

Treem told THR she “asked Showtime if we could shut down production for weeks.”

“I asked for sensitivity training. I asked for Jeff Reiner to address the cast and crew. I was told that Showtime had to be the one to handle it,” she said.

Treem has also denied the claims against her, telling THR she would “never say those things to an actor. That’s not who I am. I am not a manipulative person, and I’ve always been a feminist.”

She said she did “everything I could think of to make [Wilson] feel comfortable with these scenes.”

“The reason I even created The Affair was to illuminate how the female experience of moving through the world is so different from the male one,” Treem said. “The idea that I would ever cultivate an unsafe environment or harass a woman on one of my shows is utterly ridiculous and lacks a grounding in reality.”

According to THR’s report, Wilson went to Showtime with a complaint in February 2017 about Reiner’s alleged behaviour, saying the company was allowing a “hostile work environment.”

In a statement to THR, a rep for Showtime said: “When confronted with a report of inappropriate behaviour involving anyone within our offices or productions, we immediately initiate a process overseen by our compliance team in the case of our own shows, or in the case of series we license from others, we collaborate closely with the relevant production studio.”

“In the instances that THR is referencing, appropriate and decisive action was taken,” the statement said.

Wilson has not addressed the report as of this writing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.