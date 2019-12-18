‘Survivor’ changing policy following harassment allegations

Survivor and CBS have announced changes to the TV series following the removal of castaway Dan Spilo due to an alleged off-camera incident and harassment allegations.

At the end of last Wednesday night’s episode, host Jeff Probst told the remaining castaways that Dan had been removed from the show and would not be returning. It was later revealed that Dan had allegedly touched a female producer’s thigh as he was getting into a transport boat.

The new allegations came weeks after Survivor contestant Kellee Kim expressed discomfort multiple times — both to production and to other castaways — about Dan during an episode. Kellee had also previously confronted him during the season premiere about the way he engaged with her physically.

CBS released a statement regarding the network’s response to the situation and explained how it plans to make changes in the future to prevent similar incidents from happening.

Story continues below advertisement

“Season 39 of Survivor has been unprecedented for all of us, with important social issues and inappropriate individual behaviour intersecting with gameplay in complex ways that we’ve never seen before,” the statement began. “During the course of the production, we listened to the players intently, investigated responsibly and responded accordingly, including taking the unprecedented step of removing a player from the game.

“At the same time, we are responsible for the final outcome of this season. We recognize there are things we could have done differently, and we are determined to do better going forward.”

1:02 ‘Survivor’ castaways apologize after #MeToo scandal ‘Survivor’ castaways apologize after #MeToo scandal

The statement continued, with CBS saying it aims to “take the important lessons we learned from this season and adopt new protocols and procedures for future seasons to ensure that the events that occurred this season are not repeated.”

“Survivor has a 20-year track record of a strong support system on locations and after production,” the statement read. “It is also a show that continues to evolve as we respond to what we learn from every new situation and every player. We will take the important lessons we learned from this season and adopt new protocols and procedures for future seasons to ensure that the events that occurred this season are not repeated.”

“For Season 40, which has already filmed, the show added to its pre-production cast orientation-specific guidelines regarding personal space, inappropriate behaviour and how to report these issues,” CBS explained. “For Seasons 41 and beyond, the producers are reviewing all elements of the show to further support appropriate interaction, including how the players live during, as well as after, they are eliminated from the competition.

Story continues below advertisement

CBS added that the show “will also take additional steps to enhance procedures for training, reporting of issues and prohibited forms of gameplay.”

In its statement, the network outlined new measures being put in place to ensure a safe environment for contestants, saying: “The production will add another on-site professional to provide a confidential means of reporting any concerns so that the production can address them promptly apart from the game. The full range of reporting processes will be communicated clearly to the players during pre-production orientation. The new executive will add to a support system that already makes mental health providers available to players on location and after they leave the island.

“The show will enhance its pre-production orientation with new anti-harassment, unconscious bias and sensitivity training for cast, producers and production crew on location,” the statement continued.

“A new rule will be implemented stating unwelcome physical contact, sexual harassment and impermissible biases cannot be brought into the competition and will not be permitted as part of gameplay. This will be covered in the cast orientation for each season, along with clear instructions on how to report violations.

“The show will also partner with a third-party expert in the field to review, evolve or add to these new policies and procedures going forward.”

The statement also added that “CBS Entertainment will develop appropriate enhanced policies and procedures equivalent to the new Survivor measures and adapt them for the network’s other reality programming going forward,” which includes Big Brother, The Amazing Race and Love Island.

Story continues below advertisement

CBS’s statement comes a day after Dan released a statement saying he is “deeply sorry for how my actions affected Kellee during the taping of this season of Survivor.”

“After apologizing at the tribal council when I first learned that Kellee still felt uncomfortable, I want to make sure I do so again, clearly and unambiguously,” Dan said.

“I truly regret that anyone was made to feel uncomfortable by my behaviour,” he continued. “In my life, I have always tried to treat others with decency, integrity and kindness. I can only hope that my actions in the future can help me to make amends and show me to be the kind of father, husband, colleague and friend that I always aim to be.”

Kellee responded to Dan’s apology on Twitter, saying: “It’s curious that Dan has decided to publicly apologize to me — and just me — on the eve of the #Survivor39 finale for a series of inappropriate incidents that occurred months ago and impacted a number of women on set.

“I truly hope that some of this self reflection is real and that Dan changes his behaviour going forward. For me, this statement only underscores the responsibility of CBS and Survivor to take action to prevent anything like this from ever happening again in the future,” she wrote.

I truly hope that some of this self reflection is real and that Dan changes his behavior going forward. For me, this statement only underscores the responsibility of CBS and Survivor to take action to prevent anything like this from ever happening again in the future. #Survivor — Kellee Kim (@kellee_kim) December 17, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.