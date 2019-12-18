Adam Driver abruptly walks out of NPR interview

Adam Driver recently walked out of an interview with NPR’s talk show Fresh Air with Terry Gross when they played a clip of his performance in Netflix’s Marriage Story.

The former Girls star left during the middle of his interview after Gross played a clip of Driver singing a rendition of Being Alive in the Netflix movie, according to Variety.

“We don’t really understand why he left,” Danny Miller, executive producer of Fresh Air, said in a statement. “We were looking forward to the interview — Terry thinks he’s a terrific actor, he was a great guest when he was on [Fresh Air] in 2015 — so we were disappointed that we didn’t have a new interview to share with our listeners about Marriage Story.”

Miller said the show “knew from our previous interview with Adam Driver that he does not enjoy listening back to clips of his movies.”

“That isn’t unusual, a lot of actors feel that way,” Miller added.

“So Terry invited him to take off his headphones while we played back the 20-second clip, and that our engineer in New York would cue him to put his headphones back on after the clip ended (we also did this during our 2015 interview),” Miller explained.

“But this time around, after the clip concluded we were informed by our engineer in NY that he had walked out of the studio, and then left the building.

“We still don’t understand why Adam Driver chose to leave the interview at that point.”

Driver has expressed that he does not like watching himself act.

“Yeah, no, I’ve watched myself or listened to myself before, then always hate it,” Driver said, speaking with Fresh Air in 2015.

“And then wish I could change it, but you can’t. And I think I have, like, a tendency to try to make things better or drive myself and the other people around me crazy with the things I wanted to change or I wish I could change.”

During an interview with The New Yorker in October, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor spoke about watching himself on Girls for the first time.

“That’s when I was, like, ‘I can’t watch myself in things,'” the 36-year-old actor said. “I certainly can’t watch this if we’re going to continue doing it.”

Driver has not commented on the NPR interview.

