Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino says he’s ‘steering away’ from ‘Star Trek’ movie

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 4:57 pm
Quentin Tarantino during the closing ceremony of Energa Camerimage International Film Festival in Toruń, Poland, on Nov, 16 2019.
Quentin Tarantino during the closing ceremony of Energa Camerimage International Film Festival in Toruń, Poland, on Nov, 16 2019. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino has revealed that he won’t be working with the Star Trek franchise.

During an interview, Tarantino announced the news when he was discussing his future plans to only make 10 films, with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood being his ninth.

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ trailer
“I think I’m steering away from Star Trek, but I haven’t had an official conversation with those guys yet,” the director told Consequence of Sound.

READ MORE: Quentin Tarantino: ‘Kill Bill 3’ is ‘definitely in the cards’

He continued: “In a strange way, it seems like this movie, Hollywood, would be my last. So, I’ve kind of taken the pressure off myself to make that last big voilà kind of statement.”

“I mean to such a degree there was a moment when I was writing and went, ‘Should I do this now? Should I do something else? Is this the 10th one?’ No, no, don’t stop the planets from aligning, what are you, Galactus? If the Earth is saying do it, do it,” Tarantino said.

Uma Thurman posts ‘Kill Bill’ car crash video
Tarantino said that “this would have been the one. But in a weird way, it actually kind of freed me up. I mean, I have no idea what the story of the next one’s going to be. I don’t have a clue.”

He added, “One of the things that Hollywood has done is that it has made me feel like I’ve made my big statement on Hollywood and that there is the accumulation of a career, accumulation of my interest, accumulation of the filmography. If the idea that all the films are a boxcar and it’s all one train, they’re all telling one story. Well, this is the climax, so I can actually see now my 10th movie probably being a little smaller.”

READ MORE: Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick expecting first child

Last week, talking with entertainment broadcaster Andy Cohen on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live radio show on Monday, Tarantino, 56, said a third installment of Kill Bill is “definitely in the cards” but he has something in mind before he potentially begins to work on the film

“Not a movie,” Tarantino told Cohen. “I’ve written a play. I’ve written a five-episode TV series. I’ve kinda written what I’m going to do for the next three years.”

Tarantino is best known for directing a number of cult classics, including Pulp Fiction (1994), Kill Bill (2003) and Django Unchained (2012).

—With files from Adam Wallis

