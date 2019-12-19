Northern Pulp mill ‘preparing to shut down’ without Boat Harbour extension

Send this page to someone via email

The CEO of the company that owns Northern Pulp says its mill will be forced to shut down unless the Nova Scotia government extends the Boat Harbour deadline.

In a statement, Paper Excellence Canada CEO Brian Baarda said the company’s stakeholders are preparing for the worst-case scenario.

“We urge the Premier of Nova Scotia to extend the Boat Harbour Act deadline and ensure a continued future for a sustainable and prosperous forestry sector in the province,” Baarda said in the statement.

New: the CEO of Paper Excellent Canada (owners of Northern Pulp Mill) has sent out a statement warning of an impending shutdown unless government extends the Boat Harbour deadline. #nspoli pic.twitter.com/1MSDdSMQ7A — Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieTV) December 19, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Nova Scotia’s premier holds off commenting on future of Northern Pulp mill

According to Baarda, not extending the deadline would result in the termination of more than 300 employees and the cancellation of contracts with suppliers, contractors and woodlot operators throughout Nova Scotia, which the company says will have an impact on more than 11,000 Nova Scotia jobs.

“We continue to believe that Pictou County deserves to have both a clean environment and a prosperous economy, and that Boat Harbour needs to be closed and remediated,” Baarda continued. “An extension to the Boat Harbour Act deadline while a new world-class wastewater treatment facility at Northern Pulp is constructed is vital to achieving this.

“Once complete, the new treatment facility would allow operations in Boat Harbour to cease, enabling federal and provincial remediation of the former estuarine lagoon.”

READ MORE: Nova Scotia withholds approval, seeks more information on pulp mill plan

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil was supposed to make a decision on the future of Northern Pulp on Wednesday but delayed his decision until Friday.

In a statement, McNeil said he needed more time to reflect on whether to give the company an extension to complete an environmental assessment or let the legislated deadline stand.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from the Canadian Press