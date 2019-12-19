Kane and the Blackhawks visit the Jets

Send this page to someone via email

Chicago Blackhawks (13-16-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (20-12-2, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane and Chicago take on Winnipeg. He currently ranks 10th in the in the league with 40 points, scoring 18 goals and totalling 22 assists.

The Jets are 13-6-1 in Western Conference games. Winnipeg averages just 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the league. Nathan Beaulieu leads the team averaging 0.4.

The Blackhawks are 8-10-5 in conference play. Chicago has scored 17 power-play goals, converting on 16.2% of chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 12, Winnipeg won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 16 goals and has totalled 36 points. Kyle Connor has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Kane leads the Blackhawks with 18 goals and has 40 points. Brandon Saad has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.