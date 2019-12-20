Vehicles hit with pellets in Calgary’s Pineridge neighbourhood

Residents in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Pineridge woke up to smashed vehicle windows on Wednesday morning.

Michelle and Scott Green had both of their vehicles vandalized on Pinemont Place, and their CCTV camera captured it all.

“It sounded like a gunshot when you listened to the footage,” Scott Green said. Tweet This

The surveillance camera showed a light-coloured truck driving into the cul-de-sac slowly just before 1 a.m., before backing up and driving out of frame.

In the next image, someone can be seen pointing and shooting into the back of the couple’s Mercedes and Escalade before running off.

“They’re pellets, according to police,” Green added. “I was scared if they missed the vehicle and hit the house. We have three dogs and you never know what can happen when you’re firing randomly like that. It’s senseless.”

The two vehicles were the only ones hit on that street, but the Greens say police told them more than 20 vehicles were damaged in what appears to have been a vandalism spree.

“CPS has received multiple reports of property damage to the communities of Pineridge and Saddle Ridge early this morning, Wednesday, Dec. 18,” a police spokesperson said.

The Greens have lived in the Pineridge neighbourhood for almost 10 years, but say nothing like this has ever happened before, and they’re disappointed they’ll have to pay almost $2,000 in repairs over the Christmas period.

“Hopefully someone recognizes the vehicle or someone’s got it on their camera,” Michelle Green said. “They can look through the footage and get a licence plate, because it’s obviously bad timing right now – but any time of the year this shouldn’t be happening to people at all.”

The CPS said it considers the incidents to be random and is investigating.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police using the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or anonymously using Crime Stoppers.