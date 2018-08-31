Northeast Calgary resident believes vandalism spree is behind damaged vehicles

A number of cars in northeast Calgary have been damaged in a “senseless” spree, according to a resident in the area.

Janae Gertridge said the windshield of her teenage son’s car was kicked in Sunday night, forcing them to replace it. She said the same thing happened again overnight between Thursday and Friday.

“It’s really angering,” Gertridge said outside of her home in the Calgary neighbourhood of Whitehorn Friday morning.

“It’s really frustrating to happen to your son who’s just got a car and just learning to drive.”

Gertridge said her son surveyed the city blocks around their home and noticed it wasn’t just his car that had been damaged. On Friday there were more than a half-dozen vehicles within minutes from the Gertridge household with noticeable damage.

“It’s been a real upsetting situation,” Terry Harty, another Whitehorn resident, said Friday. His daughter’s vehicle also had its windshield badly damaged.

“She’s going to be out of pocket for that because she hasn’t got comprehensive insurance.”

Calgary police said they are not aware of a vandalism spree in either the Whitehorn or Rundle neighbourhoods, where the damaged vehicles were seen Friday. However, authorities urge anyone impacted to contact them and file a full report.

Both Harty and Gertridge described the damage as “senseless” and said they hope whoever is responsible willstop.

“We didn’t do anything wrong and we didn’t do anything against you,” Gertridge said.

“You’re hurting innocent people.”