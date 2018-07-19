Prince Edward County OPP charge two teens in Picton cemetery vandalism

After nearly a month-long investigation, Prince Edward County OPP have charged two teens in relation to the extensive damage done to gravestones at the Glenwood Cemetery in Picton.

Police have charged a 15-year-old teen from Kingston and a 17-year-old teen from Picton in connection with the June 20 incident, where over 100 gravestones were damaged.

Const. Pat Menard with Prince Edward County OPP says it was a long investigation, and that help from both the public and tips from social media aided police in narrowing down their search.

“They were able to come forward and come help us with identifying the two youth and placing them at the scene.”

OPP say the vandals destroyed the gravestones the night of June 20 sometime between 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sandra Latchford, chair of the Glenwood cemetery board, said that this timeframe usually brings some foot traffic to the 145-year-old cemetery, which sprawls across 63 acres. She was previously hopeful that someone might have been walking through the cemetery while the vandals were destroying sections of the property.

“I was certainly relieved to hear that they have found them and I’m hoping they will have some consequences for this behaviour,” said Latchford, who has been dealing with the aftermath of the damage, estimated to cost over $150,000.

Despite the damage, Latchford says she’s been overwhelmed by those reaching out to help.

“The monument companies are going to meet with us, and they are offering any assistance they can give us,” said Latchford. “They have agreed to do their best to give us some volunteer time and work.”

Hydro One has offered to lend the cemetery their boom trucks to help put things right.

There is also a fundraising concert set up for July 22 at Picton’s Regent Theatre, with a dozen acts prepared to raise money for the cemetery’s broken gravestones.