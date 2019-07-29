Calgary police investigate shooting in northeast community of Rundle
A A
Calgary police continue to investigate a shooting that happened in the northeast community of Rundle, that sent stray bullets into at least two homes Sunday.
Investigators said they received reports of shots fired just after 9 p.m.
Officers believe people in two vehicles opened fire on one another in the middle of Rundleview Road N.E.
So far no injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.