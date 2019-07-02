2 men injured in northeast Calgary shooting: police
Two men were injured in a shooting in the community of Saddle Ridge on Monday.
Calgary police were called to a home in the 300-block of Saddlelake Drive N.E. at around 11 p.m.
Police said the men, both in their mid-20s, were in the home’s attached garage when they were shot.
Both victims were taken to hospital – one in critical condition, the other in stable condition, according to authorities.
The victims are co-operating with investigators, police said.
Police said they believe the shooting was most likely targeted.
As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made.
