2 men injured in northeast Calgary shooting: police

Two men were injured in a shooting in the community of Saddle Ridge on Monday.

Calgary police were called to a home in the 300-block of Saddlelake Drive N.E. at around 11 p.m.

Police said the men, both in their mid-20s, were in the home’s attached garage when they were shot.

Both victims were taken to hospital – one in critical condition, the other in stable condition, according to authorities.

The victims are co-operating with investigators, police said.

Police said they believe the shooting was most likely targeted.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made.