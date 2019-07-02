Crime
July 2, 2019 8:23 am

2 men injured in northeast Calgary shooting: police

By Online Reporter  Global News

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made.

Global News File
A A

Two men were injured in a shooting in the community of Saddle Ridge on Monday.

Calgary police were called to a home in the 300-block of Saddlelake Drive N.E. at around 11 p.m.

Police said the men, both in their mid-20s, were in the home’s attached garage when they were shot.

Both victims were taken to hospital – one in critical condition, the other in stable condition, according to authorities.

READ MORE: Construction worker shot in suspected road rage case in Calgary

The victims are co-operating with investigators, police said.

Police said they believe the shooting was most likely targeted.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Saddle Ridge
Calgary Shooting
Calgary shoting Saddle Ridge
CPS
Crime
Saddle Ridge
Saddle Ridge shooting
Shooting
Shots fired

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.