Construction worker shot in suspected road rage case in Calgary

A man working in a construction zone was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday after a suspected road rage incident in Calgary, according to police.

Police said Monday the incident started at around 4 p.m. when the driver of a Toyota 4Runner SUV was travelling behind another vehicle through a construction zone near 60 Street N.E. by 96 Avenue.

According to Calgary police Inspector Shawn Rupchan, the driver of the SUV became upset with the slow speed of the other driver.

That’s when he said the driver of the Toyota fired a shot towards the slower vehicle.

Rupchan said the bullet ricocheted off the ground and hit a construction worker in the leg.

The man in his 40s was taken to hospital and treated for the injury before being released.

Police have interviewed the driver who is believed to have been the intended target and are still searching for the driver of the Toyota.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s with facial hair.