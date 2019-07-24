Shooting victim drives himself to south Calgary hospital: police

One man was injured in a shooting in southwest Calgary on Wednesday.

Police told Global News the victim drove himself to the South Health Campus in southeast Calgary just after midnight.

He was treated for a gunshot wound to his lower body, and remains in hospital in serious condition.

Police said the victim has been co-operating with investigators, and told them he was shot while in the area of Glenmore Trail S.W. and Macleod Trail S.W.

Officers closed a section of Glenmore Trail in that area while they investigated, but told Global News no evidence was recovered from the scene.