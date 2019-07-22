Calgary police looking to identify duo in connection with late night break-ins

Calgary police are looking for assistance identifying two people they believe to be connected to a number of nighttime break and enters.

On Tuesday, July 16 between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., offenders entered a home in the 100 block of Copperfield Gardens S.E. through an open main floor window and rummaged through the home taking various items, police said.

A credit card was one of the items taken from the Copperfield Gardens residence and was reported to be used at a nearby convenience store in the 11400 block of 24 Street S.E., police said in a statement. Police gathered CCTV footage from the store, including images of a man and a woman they believe are connected to the early morning break and enter.

The man is described as around 40 years old with a slim build.

The woman is described as having a slim build, blond hair, tattoos on her right arm and chest, and as being approximately 20 years old.

View photos of the suspects in the gallery below.

Calgary police are also looking into another overnight break and enter that they believe is connected to the Copperfield incident. Police said four residences near the 100 block of Cranberry Place S.E. were broken into between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday, July 19, all via open main floor windows.

According to police, during the fourth incident, a homeowner woke up during the break and enter and called police. Officers were unable to locate the suspects, but their investigations revealed two other nearby homes with unsuccessful break-in attempts.

Police are asking anyone with information about the two people to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers, referring to case number 19301185/2442.

Police also would like to remind citizens of the 9 p.m. routine prior to going to bed, helping them to protect their families and property.

The 9 p.m. routine includes:

Removing valuables from vehicles.

Ensuring vehicles are locked, windows are closed and if possible, parked in a garage.

Closing garage doors and windows.

Locking any person-doors in the garage, including those leading into a house.

Checking that all house doors – front, back, side, patio and garage – are locked.

Ensuring all windows are shut.

Turning on an exterior light.