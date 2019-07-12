Crime
July 12, 2019 7:36 pm
Updated: July 12, 2019 7:37 pm

Number of bikes stolen in Calgary on the rise in 2019

By Digital Journalist  Global News

File Photo.

File / Global News
Bike thefts are on the rise in Calgary this year compared to 2018.

At around the same time last year, there were 680 bicycles reported stolen. Jump to 2019 and there have already been over 800 bikes reported stolen, an 18 per cent increase.

Calgary has seen an 18 per cent increase in bike thefts this year compared to last year, with 3 of 5 of stolen bikes coming through a break and enter. There is no concrete reason as to why the city has seen a spike, only that the warm weather has brought out more thieves.

Calgary Police Service

The Beltine sits atop the list of communities targeted in bike thefts, with police saying there’s good reasoning behind that.

“It’s a crime of opportunity downtown,” Sgt. Todd McNutt said.

“There’s a huge volume of bikes, a lot of commuters downtown, high-density housing with bike compounds or bike lock areas… I think it’s just demographics.

“There is just a large concentration of bikes in the downtown core.”

The Downtown Commercial Core and Hillhurst rank second and third for stolen bike reports.

A lot of stolen bikes are taken in break and enters during colder months, with the remainder of thefts happening in spots like bike racks and outside businesses or homes.

Police also warn Calgarians of shopping online when looking for a new bike because many stolen bikes will end up being flipped for cash.

“The Kijiji market, Pink Bike is another huge site,” said McNutt.

“If you’re shopping for bikes online, be very wary.

“Ask the questions if you go and meet these persons. If it feels unsafe or feels un-right or if the deal feels too good to be true, well, it usually is.”

Police add that you should always take note of the serial number on your bike as it makes locating and returning the bike to the rightful owner much easier.

