June 12, 2019 9:27 pm

Calgary man charged after string of thefts

By Online Journalist  Global News

Donald Edward Blake, 37, faces eight counts of theft under $5,000 and 14 counts of breaching a probation order.

A tip from the public has led to the arrest of a man wanted in a string of thefts in Calgary over the last few months.

Donald Edward Blake, 37, of Calgary, faces eight counts of theft under $5,000 and 14 counts of breaching a probation order, police said Wednesday.

In May, a man was caught on security camera grabbing a handful of cash from the till at Atlas Pizza.

Police crime analysts linked Blake to a series of lottery ticket thefts at seven convenience stores around Calgary:

  • March 30 – Esso Gas Station located at 4700 16 Ave. N.W.
  • April 14 – Shell Gas Station located at 1304 14 St. S.W.
  • May 7 – Safeway Gas Station located at 70 Shawville Blvd. S.E.
  • May 8 – Co-op Gas Station located at 2520 52 St. S.E.
  • May 23 – 7-11 located at 2936 Radcliffe Dr. S.E.
  • May 26 – Shell Gas Station located at 10305 Braeside Dr. S.W.
  • May 27 – 7-11 located at 2936 Radcliffe Dr. S.E.

“They all had a very similar M.O., in which the suspect would enter the store and distract the store clerk and then steal the lottery tickets,” a police news release said.

Blake is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.

