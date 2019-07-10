Crime
July 10, 2019 12:02 am

Calgary police looking for man after 2 robberies on Tuesday

By Online Journalist  Global News

Calvin O'Brien is wanted on warrants related to a robbery, Calgary police said Tuesday.

Courtesy: Calgary Police Service
A A

Police are on the lookout for a Calgary man after two robberies in the southeast on Tuesday.

Officers said Calvin O’Brien, 28, walked into a restaurant in the 400 block of Erin Woods Drive S.E. at 10 a.m.

He allegedly ordered a drink at the bar, pulled out a shotgun, demanded money and left.

Police believe O’Brien was also involved in another robbery earlier in the morning at a gas station in the 300 block of Cranston Road S.E.

He is wanted on warrants for:

  • robbery with a restricted or prohibited firearm
  • possession of an imitation weapon for dangerous purposes
  • carrying a concealed weapon
  • pointing a firearm
  • three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance

O’Brien is five-foot-eight with black hair and hazel eyes.

If you know his whereabouts, call the police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
300 block of Cranston Road S.E.
400 block of Erin Woods Dr. S.E
Calgary armed robbery
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Robbery
Calvin O'Brien
Calvin O'Brien robbery
Calvin O'Brien warrants
Robbery
robbery warrants
southeast Calgary robbery

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.