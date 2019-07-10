Calgary police looking for man after 2 robberies on Tuesday
Police are on the lookout for a Calgary man after two robberies in the southeast on Tuesday.
Officers said Calvin O’Brien, 28, walked into a restaurant in the 400 block of Erin Woods Drive S.E. at 10 a.m.
He allegedly ordered a drink at the bar, pulled out a shotgun, demanded money and left.
Police believe O’Brien was also involved in another robbery earlier in the morning at a gas station in the 300 block of Cranston Road S.E.
He is wanted on warrants for:
- robbery with a restricted or prohibited firearm
- possession of an imitation weapon for dangerous purposes
- carrying a concealed weapon
- pointing a firearm
- three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance
O’Brien is five-foot-eight with black hair and hazel eyes.
If you know his whereabouts, call the police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
