Calgary police looking for man after 2 robberies on Tuesday

Police are on the lookout for a Calgary man after two robberies in the southeast on Tuesday.

Officers said Calvin O’Brien, 28, walked into a restaurant in the 400 block of Erin Woods Drive S.E. at 10 a.m.

He allegedly ordered a drink at the bar, pulled out a shotgun, demanded money and left.

Police believe O’Brien was also involved in another robbery earlier in the morning at a gas station in the 300 block of Cranston Road S.E.

He is wanted on warrants for:

robbery with a restricted or prohibited firearm

possession of an imitation weapon for dangerous purposes

carrying a concealed weapon

pointing a firearm

three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance

O’Brien is five-foot-eight with black hair and hazel eyes.

If you know his whereabouts, call the police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

