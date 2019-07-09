Calgary teen charged with string of robberies

Calgary police have charged a teenager in relation to a number of robberies that happened throughout the city.

According to investigators, a young man sprayed bear spray at another person he was in an argument with on a Calgary Transit bus at about 12:45 p.m. on May 24, before fleeing from the bus.

Police said about 10 other passengers were affected by the bear spray.

A week later, on May 31, a man had made arrangements to meet at a public place in Marlborough Park to sell an item of clothing. When the man arrived at about 5:50 p.m., police said he was approached by two suspects who demanded he hand over the item.

When he did, police said the suspects bear sprayed him and ran away.

Police said two other similar robberies happened on Saturday, June 1 in the communities of Abbeydale and Applewood Park.

Investigators worked with school resource officers to analyze evidence from the scenes and identify a potential suspect. The 16-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, robbery and assault with a weapon. Police said it’s expected more charges will be laid as the investigation continues.

Because the young man charged is a youth, his identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.