Two people arrested after pellet gun shooting spree in northwest Calgary

Calgary police said two people were taken into custody after a shooting spree in northwest Calgary Saturday night.

Officers received multiple reports that shots were being fired from a moving SUV just before 6:30 p.m.

Police said one person received minor injuries. Multiple homes and vehicles were also hit, causing extensive damage.

It’s believed a pellet gun was used in the incident.

Police said HAWCS followed the suspects as they left the city.

Two people were eventually taken into custody near Morely, Alta., west of Calgary.