penticton
July 23, 2018 8:12 pm

RCMP dive team recovers pellet gun

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News
File / Global News
A A

The RCMP dive team recovered a replica toy pellet gun from Penticton’s river channel Monday morning.

They were deployed after a tourist swimming in the area with a dive mask thought he saw a handgun at the bottom of the water.

READ MORE: Police investigate alleged murder in West Kelowna

Police said they don’t believe the toy gun is related to any particular crime and their investigation has been concluded.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
penticton
RCMP
toy fun

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News