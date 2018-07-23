RCMP dive team recovers pellet gun
The RCMP dive team recovered a replica toy pellet gun from Penticton’s river channel Monday morning.
They were deployed after a tourist swimming in the area with a dive mask thought he saw a handgun at the bottom of the water.
Police said they don't believe the toy gun is related to any particular crime and their investigation has been concluded.
