More residents returning home: wildfire evacuation orders downgraded

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded a previously issued evacuation order to an evacuation alert for five properties around Okanagan Lake Provincial Park and Highway 97, north of Summerland.

The properties are listed as 660, 625, 619, 608 and 567 Highway 97.

The Mount Eneas fire is still classified as Out of Control by BC Wildfire Service and has grown to an estimated 1793 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service has stated the following on its website:

“Yesterday’s planned ignition between the Mt. Eneas and Munroe Lake fires was successful. This was done to remove the fuel on the steeper slopes. Crews can now action the fire on flatter, safer ground.”

As for the Mount Conkle fire, Penticton Indian Band has just release a statement announcing the previously issued evacuation alert is now rescinded for all residential properties within Penticton Indian Band boundaries. These include properties on Shingle Creek Road, north of Green Mountain Road, as well as Big Valley Road.

BC Wildfire Service has classified the Mount Conkle Fire as active and adds the following on its website:

“This fire has responded well to suppression efforts. It is currently 90 per cent hand and machine guarded with hose lined around the majority of the fire. Progress continues to be made on this fire.”