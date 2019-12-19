‘I feel like I have a purpose’: Stouffville clothing designer raising cancer awareness

Send this page to someone via email

You won’t find elves in Salvatore Morana’s workshop. The 24-year-old Stouffville, Ont. man suffering from a rare form of cancer is sharing his story as he sells t-shirts to raise money for cancer research.

And he has plenty of help. His army — his family and friends — work around the clock to produce shelves of clothing.

READ MORE: Durham volunteers needed to support mothers with cancer

“It gives me something to do during the day. I wake up and I feel like I have a purpose,” Morana said.

Morana’s clothing items say “Good Vibes Only” — it’s a message that helps the young man cope with his devastating battle with cancer.

Morana was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Grade 4 cancer earlier this year. Since then, he’s been receiving chemotherapy treatments five times a month.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was a lot of emotions. It was very hard in the beginning, but I find the more positive I am, the easier the days are,” he said.

READ MORE: Oshawa Generals prospect reflects on year since cancer diagnosis

While there is no cure for his form of cancer, treatment can help ease the symptoms.

Morana’s family says they are moved by the way he’s handled such an emotionally and physically draining experience.

“He’s following his positivity and good vibes and he’s leading such a beautiful story and example for the thousands of people that are also going through this,” Morana’s sister Cassandra said.

0:30 Teen twins from Waterloo show off puck skills on Ellen Degeneres show Teen twins from Waterloo show off puck skills on Ellen Degeneres show

The family wanted to share Morana’s positivity with the world. They’ve submitted a video to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in the hopes of being featured on the program to raise awareness about Morana’s type of cancer.

“It was first created for Ellen, but it’s just become a video raising awareness and just for Sam to see how many people love him and support him,” Morana’s girlfriend Laura Pagniello said.

Morana hopes he can be there for those who are fighting a similar battle.

“Cancer is not a death sentence. If you stay mentally positive, you’ll get through it.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Partial proceeds from the sale of Morana’s merchandise will go towards the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, where he currently receives treatment.

You can follow Morana’s journey on his instagram, @goodvibesonlyforsam.