Oshawa Generals prospect reflects on year since cancer diagnosis

One year ago Thursday, the life of a promising young hockey player suddenly changed when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Since then, it’s been a physical and emotional and journey for Owen Brady.

Day to day, week to week, the Oshawa Generals prospect is getting his strength back.

“Being active, being able to do stuff again is everything,” said Brady.

He’s been back in the gym consistently for the past six weeks, getting his body ready to return to playing the game he loves.

“Every week, we’re challenging (his leg) in new ways, trying new patterns and every time I do, I’m always impressed and it always exceeds my expectations,” said Kristin Smart, Owen’s strength coach.

November 17, 2018 was the 16-year-old’s last hockey game. He scored on the power play.

Just four days later, Brady was diagnosed with cancer.

“This time last year was certainly a very dark day and a day with a lot of uncertainty,” said Chris Brady, Owen’s dad.

“I actually look back at it sometimes and it’s really hard to remember what went on but obviously the main goal, the main focus is going forward, improving and moving upwards all the time,” said Owen Brady.

The past year has been a journey for both Owen and his family, from having the tumour on his left shin removed in December to reaching the end of his chemotherapy in August.

“The goal is always to get back to hockey but for me as a mom, I just see a healthy boy and I’m so grateful for that,” said Deirdre Brady, Owen’s mom.

“It’s so much fun just to see him as a kid again, gregarious, laughing, joking, socializing. Obviously, his hair coming back is huge,” said Chris Brady.

SickKids Hospital in Toronto has been like a second home for Brady.

For all the help he’s received from the hospital, he’s tried paying it back.

“I really admire him for that and proud that he’s willing to give back some of his time when he was feeling so terrible to help with the SickKids fundraising and building a new hospital,” said Chris Brady.

Now cancer-free, his mindset is a lot different from a year ago.

“Not even thinking about it, just thinking about getting better,” said Owen Brady.

Part of that is being on the ice.

While he may still be months away from suiting up for the Generals and playing at the Tribute Communities Centre, Owen Brady continues to push towards that goal as a stronger person.