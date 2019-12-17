Apparent child abuse live-streamed on gaming website prompts Calgary police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Video circulating on social media which appears to show a woman abusing her two children has prompted an investigation by the Calgary Police Service’s Child Abuse Unit.

In the video, which was live-streamed on the gaming website Twitch, appears to show a woman interacting with two small children — one which is in an infant — while she plays a videogame.

At the beginning of the roughly 90-second clip, the woman is seen hitting and pushing a small child who interrupts her as she’s playing.

She can be heard yelling “no” and “let go” at the child, who is heard crying.

The clip then jumps to show her in the livestream with the second child laying on the bed in front of her.

Story continues below advertisement

She is then seen pushing and shoving the baby around the bed, before picking it up and holding it in her arms.

Hey @Twitch @TwitchSupport i'm sure on-stream child abuse goes against your ToS, right? Never in my life have I seen a mother bite and throw their infant around, let alone because they were disturbing their 8 hour Fortnite marathon. pic.twitter.com/juVz8QBVxu — Vure89 (@vure89) December 17, 2019

The video then shows her throwing the visibly upset infant down onto the bed before it ends.

Investigators believe the person in the video is from Calgary, police confirmed.

1:48 New warning about online gaming predators New warning about online gaming predators

In an emailed statement to Global News, Twitch said the user’s account was permanently suspended, but that the company had no further comment on the matter.

Global News reached out the user for comment, but had not heard back by the time of publication.

Story continues below advertisement