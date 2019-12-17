Menu

Twitch child abuse investigation

Apparent child abuse live-streamed on gaming website prompts Calgary police investigation

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 8:24 pm
Updated December 17, 2019 8:25 pm
Calgary police investigating after video posted to Twitch shows alleged child abuse
Calgary police say they are investigating after a video posted to Twitch allegedly showed a woman abusing children. Jayme Doll reports.

Video circulating on social media which appears to show a woman abusing her two children has prompted an investigation by the Calgary Police Service’s Child Abuse Unit.

In the video, which was live-streamed on the gaming website Twitch, appears to show a woman interacting with two small children — one which is in an infant — while she plays a videogame.

At the beginning of the roughly 90-second clip, the woman is seen hitting and pushing a small child who interrupts her as she’s playing.

She can be heard yelling “no” and “let go” at the child, who is heard crying.

The clip then jumps to show her in the livestream with the second child laying on the bed in front of her.

She is then seen pushing and shoving the baby around the bed, before picking it up and holding it in her arms.

The video then shows her throwing the visibly upset infant down onto the bed before it ends.

Investigators believe the person in the video is from Calgary, police confirmed.

New warning about online gaming predators
New warning about online gaming predators

In an emailed statement to Global News, Twitch said the user’s account was permanently suspended, but that the company had no further comment on the matter.

Global News reached out the user for comment, but had not heard back by the time of publication.

