Gamer charged after alleged assault of pregnant woman streamed online

A man who refused to stop playing Fortnite has been charged with the alleged assault of a 21-year-old woman after streaming the altercation online.

Camden police said they arrested a 26-year-old man late Sunday evening at a home in Franklin Grove, Oran Park. Two girls, aged three and 20 months, were home at the time.

“While the woman was not seriously injured, she was distressed and shaken by the incident,” police said in a statement.

Global News obtained more than four minutes of video footage of the incident but has only published a small percentage due to its nature.

READ MORE: Police investigate sexual extortion case involving game ‘Fortnite’

In the video, a man that identifies as MrDeadMoth can be seen and heard saying, “I’ll be out soon,” when asked to stop playing.

Objects — including a piece of cardboard — appeared to be thrown in his direction while a woman could be heard repeatedly asking for him to stop.

“Can you not,” the man said after getting hit with the cardboard.

WATCH BELOW: Phenomenon of Fortnite: 150-million people play obsessively

READ MORE: Video game addiction listed as a mental health problem by WHO

Moments later, the man disappeared off-camera. The sound of a slap can be heard which was followed by a woman and child crying. At one point, a child could be heard shouting, “Daddy,” repeatedly.

“You’re a [expletive] woman basher,” the woman was heard declaring before addressing any livestream viewers. “You hear that, all you people there, he just hit me in the face.”

“Do they know you’ve touched me and I’m pregnant?” she asked before being dismissed.

The man left his seat four times in the obtained footage. The sound of something being hit was heard each time in the video.

READ MORE: Research shows no link between video games and violence – Donald Trump still suggests there is

“[Expletive] off you dog,” said the man when he returned to his seat and the camera. “You don’t pay the [expletive] bills.”

Camden police arrested the man approximately three hours after the altercation after a witness came forward. He was charged with common assault and granted conditional bail to appear in court on Thursday.