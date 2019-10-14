Menu

Entertainment

Fortnite wipes out game map, livestreaming a black hole in its place

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted October 14, 2019 10:37 pm
'Fortnite' leaves players confused after season's final event end with everyone's screens going black
'Fortnite' leaves players confused after season's final event end with everyone's screens going black.

The latest season of the massively popular online video game Fortnite has come to an end with a big bang — apparently the game’s map has been destroyed and in its place now resides a black hole.

According to the BBC, players have been unable to play since Sunday, when a giant asteroid blew up the game’s map and brought the 10th season of the game to an end.

Visiting Fortnite’s official website on Monday simply leads one to a screen showing the eerie black hole in question.

The game’s Twitter account features a pinned tweet, streaming the same video of the black hole.

The all-encompassing ending got a chuckle out of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who ended up retweeting a false story from 2018 that had joked about Musk buying and deleting the game.

Developed by Epic Games, Fortnite is an online multiplayer game with close to 250 million players around the world in March 2019, according to Business Insider.

It even has its own World Cup, which took place for the first time this past summer.

As of 10 p.m. ET Monday, close to 35,000 people were watching the black hole livestream on Fortnite’s official website.

Reports from Forbes and PC Gamer indicate a new map might appear.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
