16-year-old wins $3-million grand prize at Fortnite World Cup

What does a 16-year-old do with US$3 million? Kyle Giersdorf, winner of the inaugural Fortnite World Cup, will soon find out.

The popular online first-person shooter game had its first-ever sporting event at New York City’s Arthur Ashe tennis stadium on Sunday.

More than one million viewers tuned in to watch Giersdorf — whose online player name is “Bugha” — become the highest-winning eSport gamer at any single-player tournament.

“Words can’t really explain it. I’m so happy,” he told CNN. “Everything I’ve done in the grind has all paid off and it’s just insane.”

Kyle @Bugha Giersdorf, 16, is your #FortniteWorldCup singles champion and walks away with $3 million in a wire-to-wire dominant victory. pic.twitter.com/OZzMNNuo3R — ESPN Esports (@ESPN_Esports) July 28, 2019

He told the publication that he’s not sure whether he’ll “gamble it all or invest.”

While it could’ve been anyone’s win, the Pennsylvania native knew he’d won in the final round after finding a safe spot to beat his competitors from. He said it “was pretty much sealed from there.”

After holding up his championship trophy in celebration, he turned around to hug his family.

Giersdorf reigned supreme with an end score of 59 points, a huge lead over the second-place winner.

Harrison “Psalm” Chang, 24, took home US$1.8 million in second place, while Epikwhale — whose real name hasn’t been revealed — won US$1.2 million in third place and Nate “Kreo” Kou, 18, won US$1.05 million.

WATCH BELOW: Toronto summer camp attracting more girls to world of gaming

In the gaming world, Chang explained, he’s already considered near retirement at 24.

“It’s great representing the old dudes. Experience and composure trump everything,” he said. “Fortnite is a young man’s game, though.”

Chang first became known in the online world as a professional player of Heroes of the Storm, an online multi-player battle arena video game.

READ MORE: British Columbia teen part of worldwide eSports explosion

Even before his big win, Giersdorf had quite the online following and was well-known in the gaming community.

His Twitter account alone boasts over 200,000 followers, and quite a few of his fans celebrated the win along with him.

One follower joked about what his return to school in the fall will look like, while another questioned why he’d even return to school at all.

*Bugha returns to school after summer break* His teacher: “What did you guys do this summer?” Student #1: “Mowed lawns” Student #2: “Hungout with friends” Bugha: “Won $3,000,000 playing Fortnite in front of a 16,000 person crowd with millions of people watching online” — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) July 28, 2019

Who tf goes back to school after winning $3,000,000 as a 16 year old — Fortnite News 🐐 (@FNBRHQ) July 28, 2019

Another suggested that he might start receiving an influx of messages with his win…

egirls racing to bughas dm's pic.twitter.com/w3AFS3bDla — Enzo (@Enzietyy) July 28, 2019

More than 30 nations were represented at the Fortnite World Cup, including several game players from Canada.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca