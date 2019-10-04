Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec parents seek class action against creators of ‘addictive’ Fortnite game

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2019 11:48 am
Updated October 4, 2019 11:51 am
In this Sept. 11, 2018 file photo, Nick Overton, a professional video game player, plays "Fortnite" in Grimes, Iowa. A Quebec law firm is seeking authorization to launch a class action lawsuit against the makers of the Fortnite video game.
In this Sept. 11, 2018 file photo, Nick Overton, a professional video game player, plays "Fortnite" in Grimes, Iowa. A Quebec law firm is seeking authorization to launch a class action lawsuit against the makers of the Fortnite video game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP, File

A Quebec law firm is seeking authorization to launch a class action lawsuit against the makers of the Fortnite video game, alleging it is highly addictive and can cause health problems.

Montreal-based Calex Legal is seeking to sue Epic Games Inc., the U.S. company behind the popular online video game, as well as its Canadian affiliate based in British Columbia.

READ MORE: Video game addiction listed as a mental health problem by WHO

The filing is on behalf of two plaintiffs — parents of Quebec children who are 10 and 15.

The children are described as highly dependent on the Fortnite video game and the parents say, had they known, they would have prevented them from downloading the game or monitored their activities more closely.

READ MORE: 16-year-old wins $3-million grand prize at Fortnite World Cup

The filing adds there are real physical, mental and social consequences for those who are addicted to the game.

Story continues below advertisement

The request for authorization, filed Thursday with Quebec Superior Court, has not been approved by the court, and a spokesperson for Epic Games was not immediately available for comment.

The World Health Organization says video game addiction is a mental health issue
The World Health Organization says video game addiction is a mental health issue
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
AddictionVideo Gamesclass-action lawsuitQuebec Superior CourtFortnitevideo game addictionEpic GamesCalex LegalFortnite video gameQuebec class action Fortnite
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.