Calgary woman charged after alleged child abuse live-streamed on gaming site Twitch

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains graphic content. Discretion is advised.

Police have laid charges against a Calgary woman after an alleged case of child abuse was live-streamed on the online gaming website Twitch.

“The video showed a woman playing a game, while roughly handling her young children,” police said in a Wednesday news release. “The woman is alleged to have slapped, pushed and bitten her 14-month-old son during the course of the video.”

A Calgary mother has been arrested and charged following an investigation by the Calgary Police Service Child Abuse Unit into an online video. Credit: Twitch

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they received multiple tips from the public on Tuesday and traced the online persona to a Calgary home where a woman, a man and two children were living.

“The woman was arrested and the children were taken to a safe location,” the Calgary Police Service said Wednesday.

The woman, 31, has been charged with one count of assault. Police aren’t releasing her name to protect the identity of the child.

READ MORE: Gamer charged after alleged assault of pregnant woman streamed online

“We want to thank the public and the media for bringing this video to our attention,” Staff Sgt. Peter Siegenthaler said.

“When you find a video such as this online, it is very important that you report it to police, and not just share it throughout social media platforms. Tweet This

“In this case we were able to act swiftly to locate the children to ensure their wellbeing, thanks to those who quickly reported the video.”

READ MORE: Video game addiction listed as a mental health problem by WHO

In an emailed statement to Global News, Twitch said the user’s account was permanently suspended, but that the company had no further comment on the matter.

Anyone who has information about an incident involving child abuse is asked to report it to the Calgary Police Service non-emergency phone line by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.