Police RIDE team in Lindsay seizes loaded handgun, drugs during vehicle stop

Two people face a combined 24 firearm-related charges following a traffic stop in Lindsay on Monday night.
Around 10:15 p.m., the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service RIDE team was on patrol for impaired drivers. Officers observed a vehicle driving on Kent Street West without headlights on and conducted a vehicle stop.
Police allege the driver failed to identify himself and he was placed under arrest.
During a search of the vehicle, police located a loaded 9-mm prohibited handgun.
Police also say a woman in the vehicle was found in possession of cocaine and hydromorphone.
Olajuwon Ajibola, 28, of Mississauga, was charged with 15 firearm-related offences, including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition.
Michaela Davey, 19, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with nine firearm-related offences and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Police say both were held in custody and were scheduled to make court appearances in Lindsay on Tuesday.
