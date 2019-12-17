Menu

Crime

Police RIDE team in Lindsay seizes loaded handgun, drugs during vehicle stop

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 3:26 pm
Updated December 17, 2019 3:36 pm
Police in Lindsay seized a loaded firearm during a RIDE checkpoint.
Police in Lindsay seized a loaded firearm during a RIDE checkpoint. Global News Peterborough file

Two people face a combined 24 firearm-related charges following a traffic stop in Lindsay on Monday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service RIDE team was on patrol for impaired drivers. Officers observed a vehicle driving on Kent Street West without headlights on and conducted a vehicle stop.

READ MORE: Man dies in collision after losing control of vehicle in City of Kawartha Lakes, OPP says

Police allege the driver failed to identify himself and he was placed under arrest.

During a search of the vehicle, police located a loaded 9-mm prohibited handgun.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also say a woman in the vehicle was found in possession of cocaine and hydromorphone.

Olajuwon Ajibola, 28, of Mississauga, was charged with 15 firearm-related offences, including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition.

Michaela Davey, 19, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with nine firearm-related offences and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Police say both were held in custody and were scheduled to make court appearances in Lindsay on Tuesday.

