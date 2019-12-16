Man dies in collision after losing control of vehicle in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a 61-year-old man was killed in a collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday after he reportedly lost control of his vehicle on a snow-covered road.

According to police, Geoffrey Roberts, of Cannington, was driving northbound on Simcoe Street, north of High Park Road, when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle and entered into the southbound lane, crashing into a southbound vehicle.

Police say Roberts was killed in the crash, and the occupants of the southbound vehicle were reportedly transported to hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, visibility was poor at the time of the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

