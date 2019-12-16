Menu

Fatal Collision

Man dies in collision after losing control of vehicle in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 2:45 pm
Updated December 16, 2019 3:05 pm
OPP say visibility was poor at the time of the crash.
OPP say visibility was poor at the time of the crash. Global News File

Ontario Provincial Police say a 61-year-old man was killed in a collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday after he reportedly lost control of his vehicle on a snow-covered road.

READ MORE: Driver seriously injured after vehicle strikes tree in Lindsay: police

According to police, Geoffrey Roberts, of Cannington, was driving northbound on Simcoe Street, north of High Park Road, when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle and entered into the southbound lane, crashing into a southbound vehicle.

Police say Roberts was killed in the crash, and the occupants of the southbound vehicle were reportedly transported to hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: Man dies after pickup truck crashes through lake ice north of Haliburton — OPP

According to police, visibility was poor at the time of the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

