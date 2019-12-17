Kitchener Rangers’ Donovan Sebrango to play in CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener Rangers defenceman Donovan Sebrango has been picked to play in the 2020 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Sebrango will join 16 other OHL players in the game, which will take place on Jan. 16, 2020 in Hamilton.

The second-year defenceman has recorded two goals and 13 assists this season.

“It’s always nice to see our players get recognition in their draft year. Donovan is a huge part of our team and has a bright future,” Rangers general manager and interim head coach Mike McKenzie said in a statement.

“We look forward to seeing him play in the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and reach his goals throughout the rest of the season.”

This is the 25th year for the Top Prospects Game, which annually showcases the top draft-eligible prospects in the CHL.

Twelve players from last year’s matchup were selected in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft.