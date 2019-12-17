Menu

Sports

Kitchener Rangers’ Donovan Sebrango to play in CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 9:51 am
Updated December 17, 2019 9:56 am
WATCH: Kitchener Rangers news and highlights

Kitchener Rangers defenceman Donovan Sebrango has been picked to play in the 2020 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Sebrango will join 16 other OHL players in the game, which will take place on Jan. 16, 2020 in Hamilton.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers remain hot over weekend

The second-year defenceman has recorded two goals and 13 assists this season.

“It’s always nice to see our players get recognition in their draft year. Donovan is a huge part of our team and has a bright future,” Rangers general manager and interim head coach Mike McKenzie said in a statement.

“We look forward to seeing him play in the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and reach his goals throughout the rest of the season.”

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers defeat London Knights for first time since 2018

This is the 25th year for the Top Prospects Game, which annually showcases the top draft-eligible prospects in the CHL.

Twelve players from last year’s matchup were selected in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLNational Hockey Leaguekitchener rangersCHLNHL draftKitchener Rangers highlightsCanadian Hockey LeagueKitchener Rangers newsCHL Top Prospects GameDonovan SebrangoKitchener Rangers Sebrango Top ProspectsKitchener Rangers' Donovan Sebrango Top Prospects GameRangers Sebrango Top Prospects
