Kitchener Rangers remain hot over weekend

The Kitchener Rangers continue their climb up the OHL standings over the weekend with wins over the Guelph Storm and Hamilton Bulldogs.

On Saturday night, the Rangers were in Guelph to renew the Highway 7 rivalry.

They came away with a 6-1 win with Greg Meireles scoring three goals. Riley Damiani, Jonathan Yantsis and Declan McDonnell also managed to find the back of the net.

Pavel Gogolov was the lone scorer for the home team.

Jacob Ingham made 35 saves in recording the Rangers’ ninth straight win.

A night earlier, the Rangers played host to the Bulldogs and came away with a 9-6 win.

Nine different Rangers scored against Hamilton including Yantsis and McDonnell along with Donovan Sebrango, Jesse Fishman, Mike Petizian, Reid Valade, Axel Bergkvist, Arber Xhekaj and Francesco Pinelli

Logan Morrison scored the Bulldogs’ first three goals as Avery Hayes. Arthur Kaliyev and Davis Young also scored for Hamilton.

Lucas Pfeil made 28 saves in the Rangers’ victory.