Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Kitchener Rangers remain hot over weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 10:17 am
WATCH ABOVE: Kitchener Rangers news and highlights

The Kitchener Rangers continue their climb up the OHL standings over the weekend with wins over the Guelph Storm and Hamilton Bulldogs.

On Saturday night, the Rangers were in Guelph to renew the Highway 7 rivalry.

They came away with a 6-1 win with Greg Meireles scoring three goals. Riley Damiani, Jonathan Yantsis and Declan McDonnell also managed to find the back of the net.

OHL Roundup: Sunday, December 15, 2019

Pavel Gogolov was the lone scorer for the home team.

Jacob Ingham made 35 saves in recording the Rangers’ ninth straight win.

A night earlier, the Rangers played host to the Bulldogs and came away with a 9-6 win.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers defeat London Knights for first time since 2018

Nine different Rangers scored against Hamilton including Yantsis and McDonnell along with Donovan Sebrango, Jesse Fishman, Mike Petizian, Reid Valade, Axel Bergkvist, Arber Xhekaj and Francesco Pinelli

Logan Morrison scored the Bulldogs’ first three goals as Avery Hayes. Arthur Kaliyev and Davis Young also scored for Hamilton.

Lucas Pfeil made 28 saves in the Rangers’ victory.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph StormHamilton Bulldogskitchener rangersKitchener Rangers highlightsKitchener Rangers newsKitchener Rangers Guelph StormKitchener Rangers scoresKitchener Hamilton Bulldogs
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.