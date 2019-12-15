OHL Roundup: Sunday, December 15, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Duncan Penman scored twice, including the second-period winner, as the Mississauga Steelheads downed the Kingston Frontenacs 5-2 on Sunday afternoon in the Ontario Hockey League.

Aidan Prueter also had two goals, one on the power play and another into an empty net, for Mississauga (11-19-2). William Portokalis also scored.

Kai Edmonds made 28 saves for the win.

Zayde Wisdom and Dawson Baker replied for Kingston (9-18-4), while Christian Propp stopped 40-of-44 shots.

The Steelheads were 1 for 3 on the power play and the Frontenacs went 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

ATTACK 3 BATTALION 1

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Joshua Samanski’s goal 6:13 into the third period was the winner as Owen Sound topped the Battalion.

Matthew Struthers and Barret Kirwin also scored for the Attack (15-12-5).

Brad Chenier responded for North Bay (6-25-0).

—

SPITFIRES 6 KNIGHTS 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Tyler Angle had two goals and an assist to lead the Spitfires past London.

Luke Boka and Egor Afanasyev also scored as Windsor (17-7-4) built a 4-0 lead by the midway mark of the first period. Daniel D’Amico and Jean-Luc Foudy chipped in as well.

Billy Moskal, Matvey Guskov and Ryan Merkley supplied the offence for the Knights (18-10-2).

—

OTTERS 5 GREYHOUNDS 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Elias Cohen’s goal late in the second period stood as the winner as Erie beat the Greyhounds.

Drew Hunter, Danial Singer, Maxim Golod and Connor Lockhart rounded out the attack for the Otters (13-11-8).

Zack Trott and Alex Johnston scored for Sault Ste. Marie (15-16-2). Greyhounds forward Joe Carroll was given a five-minute major for goaltender interference at 10:26 of the third period.

—

GENERALS 5 STORM 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Serron Noel scored twice as the Generals beat Guelph.

Brett Harrison, Allan McShane and Ty Tullio also scored Oshawa (17-10-2).

Pavel Gogolev and Josh Wainman replied for the Storm (19-8-4).

—

ICEDOGS 67’s

OTTAWA — The game between Niagara (12-13-5) and the 67’s (23-6-0) was postponed.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2019.

